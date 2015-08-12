29 Feb 2016: Still not there yet I'm afraid. The magazines should all be fine (because of the simple technology they used), and the picture galleries are coming together but I want them on the same page addresses as before so I avoid, as far as possible, broken links. That takes time to resolve I'm afraid. I've decided I need the galleries to be sorted at the same time as the magazines - because there are many links to them and that really need to work from the off.







26 Dec 2015: I've just been doing more planning and investigation around this and getting a better feel for what needs to be done and where. Many of the pages will be as they were but new linking and explaining pages will be needed in places. I plan to get the Magazines, Ashton book and History pages going first, then the galleries, where I am still investigating the best way to present them, and finally the old forum threads. The priority is getting the base information available rather then it always looking pretty with all the original links working as they did 15 years ago etc - some original technology wont be there so the clever links they allowed won't all work. But it's been interesting wandering around a site that ran between 1996 and 2011 and seeing again just all that was achieved - much good stuff! Next update in Feb 2016. And if I can say something before I will. But remember nobody pays a dime for this and I have a day job.





10 Nov 2015: I'd love to say that this is all in-hand and much work is being done etc, but it's not at the moment. It remains my intention to bring Balletco Archive back, but other things have priority just now. It is significant work to properly put Balletco into long term archive (striped of technology that can be attacked or needs constant update) and the priorities will be getting the magazines back on-line and the picture galleries. With those sorted I'll look at the other aspects of what became a sprawling and diverse site, including the old forum conversations. Look forward to saying more around Christmas. And if I can say something before I will.



